Malika Whitley: How Can Homeless Youth Heal From Trauma And Realize Their Potential?

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episode Hidden Potential

About Malika Whitley's TED Talk:

Malika Whitley was a straight-A student who struggled with homelessness. To cope, she turned to the arts and later founded an organization helping teens in similar situations do the same.

About Malika Whitley

Malika Whitley is an arts curator, activist, and the founder of ChopArt, a multidisciplinary arts organization for homeless middle and high schoolers. Her inspiration stems from her own homelessness which she experienced first as a young child, and later as a teenager. During high school, she found the arts as a tool to combat the hardships that come with youth homelessness.

