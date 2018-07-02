After Hurricane Maria, Some See Solar Energy As Viable Alternative In Puerto Rico

Immediately after Hurricane Maria, a community center called Casa Pueblo in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico, provided its neighbors with solar energy. A few months after the event, some believe it’s possible that renewable energy could light up the whole island.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Arturo Massol Deyá, Casa Pueblo’s co-director, about the alternatives Puerto Ricans have for renewable energy.

