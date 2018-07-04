© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Perils Of Public Art In Rhode Island

Published July 4, 2018 at 6:15 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the perils of public art. In North Providence, R.I., the mayor called a building a health hazard. The owner responded by having a mural painted on that building showing the mayor wearing a crown sitting on his throne - a toilet. In Moscow, an ad agency had a mural painted to welcome fans of the World Cup. It's a 12-story-tall image of a woman holding a soccer ball, and the 12-story woman is the ad agency director's wife. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.