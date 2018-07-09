After Wild Horses Found Dead, New Action To Combat Extreme Drought

Recently in the Navajo Nation in northern Arizona, more than 100 wild horses were found dead — drowned in the thick mud surrounding a dried-up watering hole. The images, some of the most alarming published about the drought that’s been plaguing the Southwest, have prompted people both on and off the reservation to take action.

Laurel Morales (@laurelgwyn) from KJZZ reports.

