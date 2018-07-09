© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Starbucks To Phase Out Plastic Straws By 2020

Published July 9, 2018 at 12:33 PM CDT
The Starbucks logo is seen outside a store in Philadelphia. (Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images)
Starbucks announced Monday that by 2020 it will stop giving out single-use plastic straws, which contribute to ocean pollution. The change comes as a handful of companies are moving away from straws. The coffee chain gives out an estimated 1 billion straws a year, and will instead offer customers strawless lids.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson discusses the move with CBS News’ Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of “Jill on Money” and the podcast “Better Off.”

