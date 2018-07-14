Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next feel-good story that everybody will be captivated by? Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Elon Musk will open up a chain of sandwich shops that serves kid-sized subs.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: It won't be until 2022 at the next World Cup when reigning champions France will face a plucky young team from Thailand made entirely of familiar faces who will win the game when, ironically, they flood the French bus and force their defense to cave.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: What are the odds of this? A small Thai child will get stuck in a little submarine.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: And the entire world will be on the edge of their seats waiting to remove him.

BILL KURTIS: If any of that happens, we'll tell you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Faith Salie, Adam Burke and Paula Poundstone. Thanks, all of you, for listening.

(CHEERING)

SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week from Wolf Trap, Va.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

