Chicago Is Proud To Be Anti-Ketchup

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know, being from Pittsburgh, the home of Heinz, I will proudly speak up for ketchup. I'm not some crazy ketchup addict. Like, I'll never understand putting it on eggs. But Chicago, what is your problem? I know you frown on putting ketchup on your hot dogs, but this is out of control. You seriously have a sign on Interstate 94 that says no texting, no speeding, no ketchup. I've seen the photos of it. Live your life, Chicago. And really, enjoy those french fries. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.