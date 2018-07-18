In Illinois, Some Prisoners With Disabilities Kept Behind Bars Beyond Release Dates
In Illinois, prisoners with disabilities may end up staying behind bars, long after their release date has passed. Most inmates are put on mandatory supervised release, which requires a person to have stable housing before they can leave prison. An analysis by WBEZ in Chicago found many facilities on the department’s housing directory could not take people who use a wheelchair.
WBEZ’s Shannon Heffernan (@shannon_h) reports.
