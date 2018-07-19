Vienna's Subway Got Hot, So They Gave Out Deodorant

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. If you've ever been on a crowded subway in summer during a heatwave, you've probably smelled some bad things.

Hats off, then, to the city of Vienna, Austria. Temperatures on one subway line in Vienna recently hit 95 degrees, so the transit company handed out free deodorant. The response was raucous. A company spokesman says desperate passengers tore deodorant spray out of train workers' hands - not a gift to turn your nose up at. It's MORNING EDITION.