Invention Idea: Minivan Lawnmower

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A man in Ontario, Canada, was caught on tape basically executing the best idea ever. Neighbors reportedly had watched him struggle to cut his overgrown grass with a little hand-held push mower. It kept stalling. So the guy tied the mower to the back of his minivan, turned it on then tore across his lawn. His neighbors shot a video. You can hear them giggling in the background. But, if you look carefully, the minivan mower worked just fine. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.