Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the big hit at next year's Amazon Prime Day - Alonzo Bodden?

ALONZO BODDEN: For the website to work.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Russian For Dummies.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: Bill Gates because now that Jeff Bezos is No. 1 in wealth, he owns him.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: If any of that happens, we'll ask you about it right here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: ...Mo Rocca, Helen Hong. Thanks to our fabulous audience here at the Wolf Trap in Vienna, Va. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal, and we will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.