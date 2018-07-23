© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Putting Politics Aside, What To Know About Abortion In The U.S.

Published July 23, 2018 at 12:20 PM CDT

The debate about abortion will be a big topic during the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh. The 1973 Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade legalized abortion nationwide. But it’s a ruling that some conservatives want to see overturned.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Julie Rovner (@jrovner), chief Washington correspondent for Kaiser Health News, about some basic facts on abortion.

