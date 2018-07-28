Fresh Air Weekend: 'Miseducation Of Cameron Post' Creators; Writer Michael Arceneaux

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Miseducation Of Cameron Post' Creators Take Aim At Gay Conversion Therapy: Desiree Akhavan's new film, based on Emily Danforth's 2012 young adult novel, centers on a high school girl who's sent to a Christian conversion center after she's caught kissing her girlfriend.

Lori McKenna Brings Plainspoken Modesty And Intimate Acoustics To 'The Tree': A Massachusetts native who struck gold further South as a country music songwriter, McKenna solidifies her status as a recording artist in her own right on her latest album.

Growing Up Black, Gay And Catholic In Texas, Memoirist Put His Faith In Beyoncé:Michael Arceneaux's new book, I Can't Date Jesus, is a collection of essays about his early years. Beyoncé, he says, taught him a valuable lesson: "Just be yourself and be very good at what you do."

You can listen to the original interviews here:

'Miseducation Of Cameron Post' Creators Take Aim At Gay Conversion Therapy

Lori McKenna Brings Plainspoken Modesty And Intimate Acoustics To 'The Tree'

Growing Up Black, Gay And Catholic In Texas, Memoirist Put His Faith In Beyoncé

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.