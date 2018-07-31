National Flood Insurance Program Needs Long-Term Solution, Democratic Rep. Crist Says

The Senate on Tuesday voted to renew the National Flood Insurance Program hours before it was set to expire during the height of hurricane season. The House passed a temporary extension for the program last week, authorizing it only through November, and the Senate followed suit Tuesday. Critics of the National Flood Insurance Program say it needs structural changes, not short-term extensions.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Rep. Charlie Crist (@RepCharlieCrist), former governor of Florida and a Democrat representing St. Petersburg in the U.S. House of Representatives.

