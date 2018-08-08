The 'Brady Bunch' House Coming To HGTV

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin.

(SOUNDBITE OF "THE BRADY BUNCH" THEME SONG)

UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing) Here's the story of a lovely lady...

MARTIN: More like a lovely house. A while back, the Los Angeles home used as the exterior of "The Brady Bunch" house went on the market. Last Friday, former NSYNC band member Lance Bass tweeted that he had bought it - not so fast, though. In the end, he was outbid by HGTV, which will renovate the house for one of its makeover shows. Bass said he was heartbroken. Cue the soft music and a chat with Alice over cookies and milk. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.