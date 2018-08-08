© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The 'Brady Bunch' House Coming To HGTV

Published August 8, 2018 at 4:19 AM CDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin.

(SOUNDBITE OF "THE BRADY BUNCH" THEME SONG)

UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing) Here's the story of a lovely lady...

MARTIN: More like a lovely house. A while back, the Los Angeles home used as the exterior of "The Brady Bunch" house went on the market. Last Friday, former NSYNC band member Lance Bass tweeted that he had bought it - not so fast, though. In the end, he was outbid by HGTV, which will renovate the house for one of its makeover shows. Bass said he was heartbroken. Cue the soft music and a chat with Alice over cookies and milk. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.