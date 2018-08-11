PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, onto our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as he or she can. Each correct answer is now worth two points. Bill, can you give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS: Amy and the Bobcat have 3 each. Peter has 4 and the lead.

SAGAL: All right, we flipped a coin. Bobcat has elected to go second. So, Amy, you're up first. Fill in the blank.

On Wednesday, President Trump's lawyers rejected interview terms set by special counsel blank.

AMY DICKINSON: Mueller.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, John Bolton said that blank had not taken the necessary steps to denuclearize.

DICKINSON: North Korea.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, the Mendocino Complex wildfire became the largest in blank's history.

DICKINSON: California.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: In response to the nerve agent attack in England, the White House announced new sanctions against blank.

DICKINSON: Russia.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A man in Canada was charged with driving under the influence after he blanked in order to prove to his friends he wasn't drunk.

DICKINSON: He drank a beer while he was driving.

SAGAL: No, he drove to the police station and asked for a breathalyzer test.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: This week, New York became the first major U.S. city to halt issuing new vehicle licenses for blank apps.

DICKINSON: For ride sharing.

SAGAL: Yeah...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...Exactly. Despite being accused of stealing his rival's campaign slogan, Of the Valley, For the Valley, a congressional hopeful in California says his slogan, blank, is completely original.

DICKINSON: For the Valley, Of the Valley.

SAGAL: No, it's From the Valley, For the Valley. You were so close.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Candidate Josh Harder accused candidate Jeff Denham of stealing his slogan, which he vehemently denied. Denham then released a new ad, which suspiciously ended with Denham saying, I'm Democratic Candidate Josh Harder, and I approve this message.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Amy do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Pretty good. Five right, 10 more points - total of 13 and the lead.

SAGAL: All right. Bobcat...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: All right, Bobcat, you're up next. Fill in the blank.

Despite the GOP claiming victory, Tuesday's special election in blank remains too close to call.

BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT: Ohio.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, a federal judge blocked the White House from deporting blank seekers.

GOLDTHWAIT: Asylum.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, Facebook joined YouTube, Apple and Spotify in banning InfoWars host blank.

GOLDTHWAIT: Alex Jones.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers tweeted the first pictures of blank wearing a Lakers jersey.

GOLDTHWAIT: King James.

SAGAL: Yes, LeBron.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A Florida woman suspected of stealing an SUV attempted to flee the scene but was caught when she blanked.

GOLDTHWAIT: Hit a cop car.

SAGAL: No, got cornered by a herd of cows.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: After founder Elon Musk tweeted that he was considering taking the company private, shares in blank skyrocketed.

GOLDTHWAIT: Tesla.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: According to doctors from the University of Boston, more and more people are requesting that plastic surgeons make them look like blank.

GOLDTHWAIT: Their, like - apps, like...

SAGAL: Yeah, I'll give it to you - like your Snapchat filters. Exactly right.

DICKINSON: Oh, no.

SAGAL: According to the doctors, Snapchat's beauty filters are giving people an unrealistic expectation of beauty and is leading to them going under the knife to look more like their pictures. They want it all - they want fuller lips, smoother skin, bigger eyes, a dog nose.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The phenomenon has been dubbed Snapchat dysmorphia, to which people said, ooh, is that a new filter? Can I see it?

(LAUGHTER)

PETER GROSZ: I want to switch faces with my son.

DICKINSON: (Laughter).

GROSZ: Is that Snapchat where you, like...

SAGAL: You can do that, yeah.

GROSZ: ...Swap faces?

SAGAL: Bill, how did Bobcat do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Bobcat, you can write home about this. You got seven right, 14 more points - a total of 17 and the lead.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Congratulations. All right, so how many does Peter need to win?

KURTIS: Seven to win. It's going to be tough.

SAGAL: All right, here we go, Peter. Fill in the blank.

This week, a federal court barred the administration from enforcing their military blank ban.

GROSZ: Military - transgender?

SAGAL: Yes. According to...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...a report released Tuesday, former Trump attorney blank is under investigation for possible tax fraud.

GROSZ: Michael Cohen.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, Chris Collins, a representative from New York, was charged with blanking while at an event at the White House.

GROSZ: Insider trading.

SAGAL: Yes, on the phone...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...From the White House. Eleven months after Hurricane Maria, almost the entire island of blank has been restored to full power.

GROSZ: Puerto Rico.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, Tribune Media withdrew its plans for a $3.9 billion merger with blank.

GROSZ: Sinclair, whatever.

SAGAL: Yes, the Sinclair Broadcast Group.

GROSZ: Broadcast, right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, a German group's attempt to break the record for most falling dominoes had their dreams dashed by blank.

GROSZ: A clumsy cat.

SAGAL: No, a fly who landed on one of the dominoes and tipped everything over.

GROSZ: I was a...

DICKINSON: No.

GROSZ: I swear, I was about to say a bug.

SAGAL: They had set up a half a million dominoes before the fly landed and set off the chain reaction. It would've been worse if it'd been one of the guys tried to swat the fly but still.

GOLDTHWAIT: What are you guys doing? Uh-oh.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So they failed to break the record for falling dominoes. The team did set a new world record for most German swear words screamed at an insect.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, did Pete do well enough to win?

KURTIS: Not quite. He got five right...

SAGAL: Aw.

KURTIS: ...Ten more points, total of 14 - and guess who won? Bob-scratch...

(CHEERING)

KURTIS: ...The winner.

GOLDTHWAIT: Wow. Thank you.