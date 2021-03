At least 22 people are dead after a highway bridge collapsed in Genoa, Italy, during a storm. About a dozen cars were likely on the bridge at the time and rescue workers are searching through piles of debris for survivors.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from NPR senior European correspondent Sylvia Poggioli (@spoggioli1).

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.