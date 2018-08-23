N.J. Mayor Thanks Himself For Handling Water Main Break

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The mayor of Hoboken, N.J., Ravi Bhalla, has been trying to get control of a water main break in the city. He posted an update on Facebook. And according to a local lifestyle magazine, this comment appeared below. Quote, "thanks for the hands-on work and unrelenting pressure." Nice compliment, except it came from the mayor's own account. Someone noticed, and the city immediately deleted the post and reportedly said Bhalla's brother accidentally posted it from the mayor's account. Oops. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.