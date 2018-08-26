Sunday Puzzle: The 2 Missing Letters
On-air challenge: Today's puzzle is geographical. I'm going to give you some words and phrases. In each one, change two consecutive letters to name a country.
Example: SUDDEN --> SWEDEN
1. FRAPPE
2. GREEDY
3. ALGEBRA
4. CANARY
5. SIROCCO
6. BARGAIN
7. SERENA
8. JOBMAN
9. MALADY
10. SENSUAL
11. CAME UPON
Last week's challenge: Think of a brand name you might see on your breakfast table. Change one letter to a Y and rearrange the result to get a familiar two-word phrase that names something else you might see on your breakfast table. What phrase is this?
Answer: Kellogg's --> Egg Yolks
Winner:Andrew Laeuger of New Berlin, Wis.
Next week's challenge:This week's challenge comes from listener Dominick Talvacchio of Chicago. Think of a well-known musician whose last name contains a body part. The musician has a single-word nickname that anagrams to a different body part. Who is this musician, and what is the nickname?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, Aug. 30at 3 p.m. ET.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.