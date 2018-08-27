Food Truck Eases Pain Of Traffic Congestion

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Freeway traffic - it's part of life here in LA, but Isabel Larios has a secret weapon - her food truck. The LA Times reports she was driving it the other morning and got stuck after an accident. She figured, why not get out, open the thing up and make fresh coffee for herself? Of course, other drivers figured, hey, this food truck looks open for breakfast in the middle of the freeway. She served eggs, burritos - really giving new meaning to breakfast on the road.