Authorities In LA Apprehend Man Accused Of Dining And Dashing

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A man in Los Angeles has been caught dining and dashing one too many times - and on dates, no less. Authorities say he invited women on dates and then walked out of dinner, sticking the women with the check. One woman told a local TV station, he claimed to be a bodybuilder and ordered two entrees before bailing. Another said he left half a baked potato on his plate then got a phone call and just walked out. Maybe all that first-date conversation was just really awkward. It's MORNING EDITION.