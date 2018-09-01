Fresh Air Weekend: John Oliver; Allison Janney; A Tribute To Roger Miller; Neil Simon

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

John Oliver Finds Humor In The News No One Wants To Hear About: The host ofOn Last Week Tonightoften dives into obscure stories on his Emmy-nominated show, including NRATV and the laws that govern televangelism. Originally broadcast March 7, 2018.

Allison Janney On 'Mom' And Why She Wants To Show A Family Dealing With Recovery:Allison Janney has been nominated for an Emmy for her role on Mom.She told Fresh Airin 2014 that her brother, who was an addict, help inform her character.

First-Rate Performances Drive 'King Of The Road' Tribute To Roger Miller:Miller, who died in 1992, had a career that spanned three decades. A new 36-track tribute album features a very eclectic line-up, including Dolly Parton, Ringo Starr and actor John Goodman.

Playwright Neil Simon Explains Why He 'Just Always Wanted To Write':Simon, who died Sunday, spoke to Fresh Air in 1996 about finding balance between his desire for leisure time and his need to write: "They were at odds," he says. "I'm my own odd couple."

You can listen to the original interviews here:

