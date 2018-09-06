American Tourist Dodges Ticket Inspector In Venice By Jumping Into Water

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A tourist in Venice had to do something. She's 18, climbed on a water bus in a Venetian canal, which sounds amazing - except she had no ticket. So when a ticket inspector approached, she did the natural thing and dived in the water. The Wyoming fare-jumper was then fined 450 euros for swimming without permission. A stiff penalty, but she paid it with a credit card. And who's to say the experience wasn't worth it? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.