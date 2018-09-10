Miami Beach Police Officers Take Part In Marriage Proposal

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A man and woman were driving together when police pulled them over. The Miami Beach officers ordered them out of the car and asked the man if he had anything to say for himself. He did. He asked his girlfriend to marry him. This was a setup. The boyfriend had enlisted the help of the cops. A video shows the woman covering her face at first, and then despite - or maybe because - he was the kind of person who'd pull a stunt like this, she said yes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.