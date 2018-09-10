Our Last Reading List Of The Summer Takes Us Outside

Throughout the summer, All Things Considered has been on the hunt for great reading recommendations. In our fourth and final installment — you can find previous lists here, here and here — we check in with Heather Hansman, a correspondent for Outsidemagazine. Click the audio link above to hear Hansman talk about these late summer reads with NPR's Audie Cornish:

Lands of Lost Borders: A Journey on the Silk Road by Kate Harris

Chesapeake Requiem: A Year with the Watermen of Vanishing Tangier Island by Earl Swift

A Song for the River by Philip Connors

