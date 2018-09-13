Georgia State Coach Tears Bicep While Fist Pumping

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Nobody can accuse Shawn Elliott of a lack of enthusiasm. The Georgia State head football coach got excited when his team scored a touchdown and pumped his fist, like anybody would, but did it too hard and tore his right bicep. He says he'll get surgery and coach right through it.

To add insult to injury, after the touchdown he celebrated, putting Georgia State up 7-0, they went on to lose to North Carolina State 41-7. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.