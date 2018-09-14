Wilmington Bar Stays Open

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with best of luck to Eli Ellsworth, the owner of a North Carolina bar called Barbary Coast. It has stayed open as Hurricane Florence approached last night. The bar is in the seaport of Wilmington. Mr. Ellsworth says it's 77 years old, it's been through storms before, and he has hundreds of PBRs on hand. Overnight, the windows were boarded up, and customers were sipping a last beer or two or three before heading for shelter. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.