Va. Woman Scoops Up Rare 2-Headed Snake And Snaps A Photo

Published September 25, 2018 at 5:24 AM CDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with apologies in advance for putting this image in your head. A rare two-headed snake was discovered in Woodbridge, Va. A woman spotted the monstrosity in her flower bed. She scooped it up into a plastic bin, took a photo and posted it to her neighborhood email group. Someone then forwarded it to the state snake expert who identified it as a venomous copperhead. Eventually, the two-headed snake will be donated to a zoo. Until then, it'll haunt your dreams. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.