Customers Flee As Horse Darts Into French Bar

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A horse ran into a bar. She wasn't with a rabbi or a priest. She appeared to just be out on an equine joyride. It was a young racehorse in Chantilly, France. Apparently, her trainer lost control of her, and the horse darted into a sports bar near a racetrack. Video shows the poor filly running up and down the length of the bar kicking up her hind legs, people darting to get out of the way. It doesn't look like anyone was hurt. Unclear whether the horse placed a bet on herself before taking off. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.