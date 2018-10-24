© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wheeling Across America, Again

Published October 24, 2018 at 4:32 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. One of our NPR colleagues recently completed a cross-country bike ride. He rode in a group from the Pacific to the Atlantic, which sounded impressive - until we learned of Kurt Osburn. He's attempting to cross the United States while popping a wheelie on his bike. Yes. He means to ride the whole way on one wheel. Osburn has done this before, when it took 75 days. This time, he's aiming to raise money for charity by doing it faster. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.