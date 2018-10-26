One Man's Lucky Break Into A $1 Million Lottery Pool

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's been a big week for Earl Livingston of New Jersey. The 87-year-old was on his way to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket when he fell and broke his hip. The hospital staff felt bad for him, so they invited him to join their lottery ticket pool with more than a hundred other people. He did, and all be darned if they didn't win a million dollars. Livingston apparently needs a hip replacement, but you can't stop me from saying this - it was a lucky break. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.