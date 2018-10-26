© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

One Man's Lucky Break Into A $1 Million Lottery Pool

Published October 26, 2018 at 3:54 AM CDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's been a big week for Earl Livingston of New Jersey. The 87-year-old was on his way to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket when he fell and broke his hip. The hospital staff felt bad for him, so they invited him to join their lottery ticket pool with more than a hundred other people. He did, and all be darned if they didn't win a million dollars. Livingston apparently needs a hip replacement, but you can't stop me from saying this - it was a lucky break. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.