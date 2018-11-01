Rare Mandarin Duck Struts Around Central Park

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. There's something amazing in New York's Central Park right now. It's called a mandarin duck. It's got this hot-pink beak, a purple chest and massive orange sideburns. These ducks are native to East Asia, and no one can figure out why this one is in New York. He didn't escape from a zoo, but birders are going crazy when they spot him in the park. As The New York Times put it, this duck, quote, "should not be in the middle of Manhattan, and yet against all odds he is here and he is dazzling." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.