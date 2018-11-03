Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what write-in candidate will surprise everybody next week in the midterms? Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: That little 6-year-old kid who had a Halloween costume where it looked like she was holding her own head.

SAGAL: Yes.

BURKE: If you haven't seen it, go look at it. And then vote for her.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: We need a guy who can rehabilitate the reputation of white men and whose voice can bring us all together. It's Bill Kurtis in a landslide.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Tony the Tiger because he wants to make America great.

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Burke, Faith Salie and Helen Hong. Thanks to all of you for listening.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

