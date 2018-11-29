Think Your Dog Is Smart, That's Likely Not True

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Your favorite dog may not be a genius after all. Scientific American asks why many of us think dogs are especially smart. People think dogs understand their words. A small survey once found most dog owners believe theirs to be above average - most - above average. But a study finds no canine exceptionalism. The review of scientific literature found dogs not notably smart compared with dolphins, wolves, pigeons - or cats.