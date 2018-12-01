Predictions
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, what will the InSight probe find when it digs into Mars? Brian Babylon.
BRIAN BABYLON: It's going to find a new beach for Teletubbies.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Bim Adewunmi.
BIM ADEWUNMI: Another giant cow, like the one in Australia.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Tom Papa.
TOM PAPA: A very blurry Matt Damon.
(LAUGHTER)
BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Brian Babylon, Bim Adewunmi and Tom Papa. Thanks to all of you for listening.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
