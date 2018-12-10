25,000 Utah State Workers Mistakenly Get Potluck Email

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If everyone invited shows up, this would be a party. Someone in the Utah state government organized a potluck holiday dinner - only, the organizer accidentally emailed 25,000 state employees. KUTV reports a predictable response. People began hitting reply all, which of course meant 25,000 people got more and more emails. The lieutenant governor joked on Twitter, this is an emergency which he fears will never end. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.