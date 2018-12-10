What's The Secret To A Long Life? A Daily Coors Light

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. What's the secret to a long life? Andrew Slavonic of Pennsylvania says it's pretty simple. One Coors Light a day. He should know. The World War II vet turned 101 years old this year. Slavonic and his son Bob talked about his ritual on Fox News where he said every day at 4 p.m., he cracks open a cold one. When the beer company heard, they invited Slavonic and his son out to tour the brewery. Flights on them. Here's to many more birthdays, Andrew. Cheers. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.