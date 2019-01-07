Man Accused Of Burglary Hopes Eagles Repeat As Super Bowl Champs

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Pennsylvania man was given a platform to speak and made use of it. Dale Sourbeck is accused of breaking into a music store in Pittston. Police say surveillance video shows him stealing two guitars. WNAP reports a TV camera caught the arrested man escorted to a police car. And when he was asked for comment, he replied, go Eagles. He was cheering on the Philadelphia pro football team that's trying to return to the Super Bowl in the playoffs on Sunday. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.