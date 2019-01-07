© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Scientists Probe Sounds In Cuba That U.S. Diplomats Complained About

Published January 7, 2019 at 5:13 AM CST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A few years ago, U.S. diplomats in Cuba complained of hearing a high-pitched tone and then getting headaches and nausea. The U.S. worried it was a sonic attack. Some diplomats recorded the sound and circulated it. Now two scientists who analyzed the recording say they know what it is. It's crickets. They add, it's not proof that the diplomats weren't targeted by something else, but that particular sound, they think - just bugs. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.