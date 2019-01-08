Hawaii Officials Confirm The Death Of 14-Year-Old Snail

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with sad news from the world of biology. The last of a particular kind of Hawaiian land snail has died. His name was George, and he was the result of a breeding effort in Hawaii to save his species.

George lived out his last days at a lab. He apparently kept to himself. Biologist David Sischo told NPR, for a snail, he was a bit of a hermit. I rarely saw him outside his shell. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.