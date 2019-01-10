Pet Cat Claws Expensive Painting By 17th Century Portrait Artist

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. An arts expert in Britain bought a portrait that was done by one of his favorite artists. The Telegraph reports he paid around $6,000 for it. He was restoring the portrait because there were a couple of little tears on it, which seems like a total waste now since his cat Padme decided to launch herself at the painting and rip a huge hole in it with her claw. The guy says at least the massive hole is not on the subject's face. Still, it's catastrophic. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.