Public Embrace In Egypt Gets 2 College Students Punished
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Video in Egypt showed a college student on his knees proposing to another student.
(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Foreign language spoken).
INSKEEP: She leaped into his arms. He spun her around, and people watched.
(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Cheering).
INSKEEP: And then he was suspended from college - for two years. And she was expelled. A public embrace is frowned upon in Egypt. But after a public outcry, the punishment has been reduced. For their expression of joy, they will only be barred from first semester exams. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.