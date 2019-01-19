Predictions
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, what will be the next trend in self-improvement? Alonzo Bodden.
ALONZO BODDEN: People stop listening to Marie Kondo and keep their stuff.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Helen Hong.
HELEN HONG: We'll break into other people's homes and throw out their stuff...
(LAUGHTER)
HONG: ...Because why stop at your own?
SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.
MO ROCCA: In her new series, Marie Kondo goes to Washington, D.C. By the end of the series, no one is left.
(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)
BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden, Helen Hong, Mo Rocca. Thanks to all of you for listening.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal. And we'll see you next week.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
