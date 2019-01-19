Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next trend in self-improvement? Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: People stop listening to Marie Kondo and keep their stuff.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: We'll break into other people's homes and throw out their stuff...

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: ...Because why stop at your own?

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: In her new series, Marie Kondo goes to Washington, D.C. By the end of the series, no one is left.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden, Helen Hong, Mo Rocca. Thanks to all of you for listening.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal. And we'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.