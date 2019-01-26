Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what is Rudolph Giuliani doing next? Bim Adewunmi.

BIM ADEWUNMI: He's going to be the groin crusher general of New York.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: He's going to embark on his fourth, fifth and sixth marriages all at once.

ADEWUNMI: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Save time. Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: He's going to be official spokesperson of those choose your own adventure books...

SAGAL: Yeah.

BURKE: ...With the slogan, if you don't like the story, change it. And then change it again. And then change it back. And then rip out all the pages and deny ever having had the book in the first place.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if Rudy does any of that, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Amy Dickinson, Adam Burke and Bim Adewunmi. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. And we will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.