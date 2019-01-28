Arizona Man Remembers Tip On 'The Office' And Saves A Life

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Cross Scott did the right thing. He saw a driver in distress, pulled over to help and found the woman had no pulse. But he did not know CPR. Luckily, he did know Season Five of the TV show "The Office." In one episode, employees are told to press a victim's chest in time to the beat of "Stayin' Alive." The Washington Post reports Mr. Scott did this until the woman woke up. The Bee Gees and "The Office" saved a life. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.