Yuck! Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change separate icky food fact from fiction with the help of Clemson University food science professor, Paul Dawson, author of the book Did You Just Eat That? Two Scientists Explore Double-Dipping, the Five-Second Rule, and Other Food Myths in the Lab.

Heard on Bob The Drag Queen And Monét X Change: Some Tea, Some Shade.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.