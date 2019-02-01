Florida Sinkhole Tips Cops Off To Possible Robbery Attempt

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's common to discover a sinkhole in Florida. What was in this hole is not. Pembroke Pines utility crews responded to a hole in a road, and a worker discovered a power cord in that hole. The FBI determined the sinkhole had exposed a tunnel 2-to-3-feet-wide. The entrance began in some woods which had a winch, generator and digging tools. And the tunnel was pointing toward a nearby bank for an apparent robbery attempt. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.