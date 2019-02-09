PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Hi, you are on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

DANIELLE: Hi. This is Danielle (ph) from Atlanta, Ga.

SAGAL: Hey, Danielle. How are you?

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: People here are applauding, which is great. I don't know the answer to this. Is there a rivalry between Atlanta and Savannah, the two largest cities of Georgia?

DANIELLE: Of course not. Everything else in between is Alabama, so we have to stick together.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Well, Danielle, welcome to the show. Bill Kurtis is going to read for you three news-related limericks with the last word or phrase missing from each. If you can fill in that last word or phrase correctly in just two of the limericks, you'll be a winner. You ready to play?

DANIELLE: Yeah.

SAGAL: All right. Let's do it for the pride of Georgia. Here's your first limerick.

BILL KURTIS: A grease stain is worse than a crack, so we'll market a simple life hack. Just crunch up your chips, tip the bag to your lips and voila - it's a one-handed...

DANIELLE: Snack.

SAGAL: Snack - that's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Very good.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is a problem we've all got that needed to be solved. You're fist-deep into a bag of Cheetos, and you get a text. And you try to reply, and the next thing you know, your thousand-dollar smartphone is so greasy, it gets acne.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Well, good news - a snack company in Japan has created a product called One Hand Chips. Instead of grabbing a handful of chips with your fingers, with One Hand Chips, you just tip a cup filled with hundreds of chip bits to your lips, and you kind of drink them down.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's the best way to make sure you end up with neither any grease spots or human dignity.

(LAUGHTER)

MO ROCCA: It's called a Pringles can.

PETER GROSZ: Yeah.

SAGAL: Yeah, I know.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: But are the chips really small?

SAGAL: Yeah. The idea is, like, they're small enough so that they can flow gently into your mouth but presumably large enough so you're not just eating dust. That would be a problem.

GROSZ: So then do you have, like, a bag of soda to drink with your can of chips?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Oh, yeah.

ROCCA: Why not just mix the chips with soda?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I was about to say that's disgusting, but you know that's going to be on sale next week.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: All right. Here is your next limerick.

KURTIS: With each little step that accrues, I will feel that I win when I lose. My footwear will show when the calories go. I am tracking my weight with my...

DANIELLE: Shoes.

SAGAL: Yes, shoes.

KURTIS: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: You're good at this.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Google, we are told, is developing a new pair of smart shoes that will tell you if you need to lose weight, taking the place of the technology we've all been using - dumb pants.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: They call them smart shoes. They're really judgmental shoes.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: Right - smart-ass shoes.

SAGAL: And, of course, it's worse. There're two of them. They talk to each other.

GROSZ: Well, they're like your parents.

SAGAL: Trust us - your weight is the least of your problems.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: Are they just, like, oh, ow, ow? No, no. It's fine. You're not too heavy. Oh, ow.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: All right. Here is your final limerick.

KURTIS: For six months, they'll give you some wonder care, but with washing, they soon tear asunder there. My hard-working briefs need frequent relief. It is time to replace all my...

DANIELLE: Underwear.

SAGAL: Underwear...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Yes.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Apparently - and this came as a shock to me - keeping your underwear around until, one day, it naturally biodegrades is not...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...The most sanitary idea. I thought it was ecologically conscious. We should be throwing them out every six months. Not six years...

ROCCA: Wow.

SAGAL: ...Six months, right when you've started getting to know each other.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: This advice, by the way...

GROSZ: Yeah.

SAGAL: ...Is from Good Housekeeping.

GROSZ: It's not the underwear counsel?

SAGAL: No. But we know that Good Housekeeping is in the pocket of big brief...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Or, as big brief likes to be called, extra-large brief.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: Oh, wow. So briefs should only be worn briefly.

SAGAL: Exactly. That's why they're called briefs.

ROCCA: That's why they're called briefs.

SAGAL: Exactly.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: I view this entirely from the if you got hit by a bus, and they took you...

GROSZ: Oh, yeah.

ROBERTS: ...To the hospital...

SAGAL: The classic....

ROCCA: Right.

ROBERTS: ...Would your...

SAGAL: ...Mother's advice.

ROBERTS: Would you be proud of the underwear you are wearing? Yes.

GROSZ: That would not be your biggest worry at that moment.

(LAUGHTER)

ROBERTS: You know...

GROSZ: You'll never walk again. That's fine. What did you guys think of the back of my underwear?

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Danielle do?

KURTIS: Danielle, you got them all right. Congratulations.

SAGAL: Danielle, thank you so much for playing.

DANIELLE: Thank you.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Bye-bye.

