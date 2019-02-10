Sunday Puzzle: 3rd & O

On-air challenge: I'm going to read you two words. Think of a third word that can follow my first one and precede my second one, in each case to complete a common two-word phrase. As a help, each answer starts with the letter O.

Example: Grand Night --> OPENING (grand opening, opening night)

1. Pecking Form

2. Snake Well

3. Oval Hours

4. Agent Juice

5. Second Poll

6. Soap House

7. House Grinder

8. U.S. Sesame

9. Green Rings

10. Polar Sex

11. Golden Knocks

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener David Edelheit of Oyster Bay, N.Y. Think of a word meaning "a particular body of water." Change one letter in it to get a new word meaning "a particular body of land." What words are these?

Challenge answer:

Inlet --> islet

Bay --> cay

Winner:Joe Sallmen of Fairmont, W.Va.

This week's challenge:This challenge comes from listener Mathew Huffman of Oregon. Name a well-known rock band in three words. Change the first and third letters to the first and third letters of the alphabet — that is, A and C. You can rearrange the result to name another famous rock band in three words. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Feb. 14at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.