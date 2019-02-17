Sunday Puzzle: Name That President

On-air challenge: In celebration of Presidents Day, every answer is the name of a U.S. president. I'm going to give you some words and familiar phrases. For each one, name a president in which the consonants are the same — and in the same order — as the consonants in the word or phrase.

Example: CREATURE --> CARTER

1. AFRAID

2. OREGON

3. BEAM

4. MEANER

5. HEAVIER

6. HURRIES IN

7. PRICE

8. GUARANTEE

9. RATHER

10. ICE LEDGE

11. OUTER MOON

Last week's challenge:This challenge came from listener Mathew Huffman of Oregon. Name a well-known rock band in three words. Change the first and third letters to the first and third letters of the alphabet — that is, A and C. You can rearrange the result to name another famous rock band in three words. What is it?

Challenge answer:Nine Inch Nails --> Alice in Chains

Winner:Angela Voss of Medford, Mass.

This week's challenge:The numbers one, 12, 80, and million have something in common that only one other number has. What is it ... and what's the other number?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Feb. 21at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.